Magic Vacations Expands Theme Park Portfolio with Alton Towers Partnership

Kinsale-based travel agent Magic Vacations has added Alton Towers – the UK’s largest theme park – to its portfolio of international theme park seller partnerships.

Magic Vacations started in 2008 as a specialist seller for the Irish market for Disneyland Paris, but has since grown to sell Chessington World of Adventures Resort, LEGOLAND Windsor and, now, Alton Towers.

According to co-manager John Barrett – who heads up Magic Vacations with his wife Maria: “We are now very excited to take on Alton Towers as part of our Magic Vacations Theme Park Portfolio. Based in Stoke on Trent, and within easy access of Manchester, Birmingham and Manchester Airports, Alton Towers Resort is set in 500 acres of parkland, with three hotels, and over 40 world-class rides and attractions. Having experienced it first hand last weekend myself, we recommend that you need at least two full days in Alton Towers, so we recommend two nights in one of their three great themed hotels.”

The announcement ties in with Alton Towers announcing the re-opening of its iconic Nemesis Reborn rollercoaster.

The 30-year old rollercoaster has undergone a huge transformation. Nemesis Reborn has seen the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced. The two ride trains have also been replaced.

Alton Towers also includes CBeebies Land and CBeebies Land Hotel, where kids can meet their favourite characters from the channel – including Bluey.