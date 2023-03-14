Aircoach to Mark 25th Anniversary with 2,500 Free Seats and More Routes

Private coach and bus operator Aircoach is marking its 25th anniversary this year by giving away 2,500 free passenger seats across the year.

To redeem this offer, passengers need to simply keep an eye out for the special discount code shared on social media by Aircoach on the 25th of each month. Once the code is released, a select number of seats will become available to claim and enjoy complimentary travel when you make your booking.

Over the past 25 years, Aircoach has made significant investments totalling over €20m, expanding its fleet from six to 61 coaches. It serves Dublin Airport, Dublin City and suburbs, Belfast, Derry, Galway and Cork with more routes to be announced later this year.

The company anticipates welcoming its 40 millionth passenger later this year.

“This year is a truly momentous one for Aircoach,” said Aircoach Managing Director, Kim Swan. “Our customers have been paramount to the success of Aircoach over the last 25 years and we are thrilled to show our appreciation by offering this special anniversary offer to thank them for their loyalty over the years.

“It’s remarkable to consider we are expecting to welcome our 40 millionth passenger this year. A figure which truly shows how many lives we’ve impacted over the last two and a half decades, getting people to and from the airport – to either come home to visit family or begin a travel adventure overseas. Here’s to another 40 million in the coming years.”