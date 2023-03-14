Oceania Cruises Launches Sales & Marketing Solution for Travel Agent Partners

Oceania Cruises has launched Oceania Insider Connect, a technology-based trade solution designed to boost the sales and marketing efforts of its travel advisor partners.

“As we gear up for further growth with the addition of our eighth ship, Allura, launching next summer, this tool will support our travel partners and our mutual success. Our travel advisor partners are busier than ever and Oceania Insider Connect is precisely the type of innovative technology that will make it easy and efficient to grow their business,” said Nikki F. Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Oceania Cruises.

“With Oceania Insider Connect, our advisors will be able to share the Oceania Cruises experience, boost their engagement and build enduring guest relationships – all with less work and this free tool.”

Oceania Insider Connect offers two marketing solutions:

instantly co-brandable marketing pages – to showcase Oceania Cruises’ itineraries, onboard experiences, destinations, ships and latest promotions;

a co-branded website with real-time pricing and availability, driving actionable leads directly to advisors.

In addition to pre-designed content experiences and offers using dynamic images and marketing, Oceania Insider Connect supports advisors with their marketing outreach, harnessing the power of AI to suggest social posts and client emails as well as creating dynamic QR codes linked back to an advisor’s own website.

The webinar will be held on the 30th July at 3PM, and can be accessed via this link.

Oceania Cruises’ sister brands, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, are already having tremendous success with their respective versions of this service, NCL Connect and Regent Connect.

The programme continues to receive great feedback, with travel partners stating that the ease and personalisation of the platform has helped them better engage their valued client base and sell more efficiently.