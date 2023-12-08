Guinness Storehouse Named ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ at World Travel Awards

In a resounding victory, the Guinness Storehouse has clinched the prestigious title of World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 and reaffirmed its standing as the World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience 2023 at the World Travel Awards ceremony held in Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards (WTA) is a globally recognised platform that celebrates excellence in various sectors of the tourism industry, setting a benchmark for exceptional standards.

This year, the Guinness Storehouse outshone renowned global attractions such as Niagara Falls, The Great Wall of China, and Machu Picchu in Peru to claim the coveted title of World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023. Impressively, for the second consecutive year, it also secured the title of World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience, surpassing competitors like the Coors Brewery Tour, Miller Brewery Tour, Maui Brewing Company, and Tiger Brewery Tour.

Situated in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties, the Guinness Storehouse stands as a testament to Ireland’s rich heritage and craftsmanship. The facility offers a unique experience for visitors, combining the celebration of an iconic brand with modern storytelling techniques. The Guinness Storehouse invites guests to explore the brewing process, delve into the brand’s history, and enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from the 360⁰ Gravity Bar.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive Designate of Tourism Ireland, expressed her delight, saying: “Guinness Storehouse offers a unique experience to visitors, celebrating an iconic story of Irish craft, heritage, and industry in fresh, modern ways. It is hugely welcome to see recognition on the global stage and is a credit to the Guinness Storehouse team for their innovation and leadership.”

The accolades didn’t end there, as Ireland received numerous other awards at the WTA ceremony. Notable winners include Luttrellstown Castle Resort for Europe’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2023, The Convention Centre for Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2023, and Jameson Distillery Bow St for Europe’s Leading Whisk(e)y Distillery Tour 2023.

These awards not only highlight the success of individual establishments but also underscore Ireland’s prominence in the global tourism industry. As the Guinness Storehouse and other Irish winners take center stage, the country cements its reputation as a top destination for travelers seeking a blend of history, culture, and world-class experiences.