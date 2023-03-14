Aer Lingus Flight Services Resume Normal Operations

Aer Lingus flight services have returned to fully normal operation as of this morning.

The resumption of normal services follows weeks of flight cancellations and passenger disruption due to industrial action taken by pilots over pay and working conditions.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) union has recommended its members vote in favour of last week’s Labour Court recommendations, which included a 17.75% pay increase over 4 years.

IALPA is fully briefing members this week before its ballot begins tomorrow. That vote closes next Tuesday.

Close to 600 Aer Lingus flights were cancelled during the dispute, with approximately 8,000 passengers affected.