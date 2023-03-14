Ashford Castle Not Included in TTC Sale and to Remain Owned by Tollman Family

One of Ireland’s finest retreats – the luxury Ashford Castle, in Co Mayo – is NOT being sold and will remain under its current management and under its long-time owners, the Tollman family.

This week, The Travel Corporation (TTC) announced it has reached agreement to sell its business to private equity firm Apollo Funds for an undisclosed sum.

TTC – which has been owned by the Tollman family for more than 104 years – is one of the biggest tourism-related groups in the world through its diverse range of destination and tour brands; including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Brendan Vacations, Contiki, The Red Carnation Hotel Collection and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.

However, certain brands will not be sold and will remain owned by the Tollman family. Key amongst the brands not up for sale is The Red Carnation Hotel Collection – which includes Ashford Castle and its sister property, The Lodge at Ashford Castle.