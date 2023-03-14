fbpx
Irish News

Ashford Castle Not Included in TTC Sale and to Remain Owned by Tollman Family

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
One of Ireland’s finest retreats – the luxury Ashford Castle, in Co Mayo – is NOT being sold and will remain under its current management and under its long-time owners, the Tollman family.

This week, The Travel Corporation (TTC) announced it has reached agreement to sell its business to private equity firm Apollo Funds for an undisclosed sum.

TTCwhich has been owned by the Tollman family for more than 104 years – is one of the biggest tourism-related groups in the world through its diverse range of destination and tour brands; including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Brendan Vacations, Contiki, The Red Carnation Hotel Collection and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.

However, certain brands will not be sold and will remain owned by the Tollman family. Key amongst the brands not up for sale is The Red Carnation Hotel Collection – which includes Ashford Castle and its sister property, The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

A shot of Ashford castle that plays host to international travel writers
Ashford Castle
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Aer Lingus Flight Services Resume Normal Operations

