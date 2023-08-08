Athlone Greenway Bridge Officially Opened

The Athlone Greenway Bridge has been officially opened by Minister of State Jack Chambers.

This project completes 108km of Greenway between Athlone Castle and Maynooth forming part of the planned 300km coast to coast greenway amenity between Galway and Dublin, which is of a scale that allows Ireland to tap into the growing international tourism market for cycling.

REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Official Opening of the New Athlone Greenway Bridge 8/8/2023 Minister Jack Chambers TD official opens the Athlone Greenway Bridge with Cllr. Liam McDaniel, Cathaoirleach, Westmeath County Council pictured at the official opening of the new Athlone Greenway Bridge which completes 108km of Greenway between Athlone Castle and Maynooth forming part of the planned 300km coast to coast greenway amenity between Galway and Dublin. The Athlone Greenway Bridge was officially opened by Minister of State Jack Chambers TD and it is an important part of the overall coast to coast Galway to Dublin Greenway project. The preferred route for the western section between Athlone Castle and Galway was announced earlier this year with the proposed route passing through Shannonbridge, Portumna, Gort and Oranmore before it reaches Galway city. This is of a scale that allows Ireland to tap into the growing international tourism market for cycling. Such markets provide economic opportunities for new and existing local businesses across the country. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Minister Chambers said: “The Government is committed to expanding our Active Travel and Greenway infrastructure network through the provision of walking and cycling facilities in our cities, towns, villages, and rural areas. The opening of this 104-metre-long pedestrian and cycleway bridge over the River Shannon connects both sides of Athlone town via a dedicated cycle route.

“This bridge also provides a safe off-road river crossing connecting the east and west of the country ensuring that we now have a fully segregated Greenway for active travel users from Maynooth to the western side of Athlone. Approximately €15 million has been spent to date by the Department of Transport in relation to the construction of this bridge, further work is underway to extend this Greenway to Galway city; the funding of a national Greenway stretching from Dublin to Galway is a commitment under the Programme for Government. The opening of this bridge marks a milestone in the delivery of this project”.

Geraldine Fitzpatrick Head of Roads Capital Programme said: “Delivering these projects as part of the Galway to Dublin Cycleway in partnership with both the Department of Transport and Westmeath County Council is an excellent example of how to provide safe and effective active travel connectivity.”