Princess Cruises Enters Guinness Book of World Records for World’s Largest Pizza Party

In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognised for the Best Pizza at Sea, has established a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.

Chef Gemignani has created two pizzas exclusively for Princess, each with an exciting blend of savoury flavours and premium ingredients from Soppressata sausage and hot honey to agave pesto and fresh goat cheese. He also provided recipes for three of his signature, award-winning pizzas, further enhancing the line’s position as offering the Best Pizza at Sea.

“There was great excitement on board as Princess Cruises set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titlefor the World’s Largest Pizza Party at multiple venues,” said Callie Smith, Adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for have the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani and also set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in the process,” said John Padgett, Princess President. “Tony is the ‘GOAT’ with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza.”

Chef Gemignani’s recipes will initially debut at Alfredo’s onboard the new Sun Princess, adding to the greatest assembly of culinary experiences at sea, with plans to extend to the rest of the fleet this summer. Chef Gemignani personally trained Princess chefs at his famous Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and onboard Princess ships, ensuring all five pizzas are thoughtfully prepared to replicate his original, hand-crafted pizzas at sea.

,

Chef Gemignani is the most decorated pizzaiolo in American history, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, master instructor, philanthropist, founder of Slice House by Tony Gemignani, and author of PIZZA, The Pizza Bible, and The Pursuit of Pizza.