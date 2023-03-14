fbpx
Aer Lingus Cancellations for Monday and Tuesday set to Mark End of Flight Disruption Saga

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The 25 Aer Lingus flights cancelled across today and tomorrow are set to be the last cancellations linked with this summer’s pilot pay dispute at the airline.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) union will recommend its members accept the pay deal put forward by the Labour Court last week, which includes a 17.75% pay increase over 4 years.

IALPA will meet with members and brief them this week ahead of a ballot on the issue. That vote will begin this Thursday and finish on Tuesday of next week.

IALPA has suspended its members’ work-to-rule pending the pay vote, but scheduled cancellations will still happen.

To date, nearly 580 Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled since the beginning of the industrial action, affecting more than 8,000 passengers.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
