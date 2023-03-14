fbpx
British Airways to Expand Services from London to South America

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
British Airways is to expand its operations from London to South America.

The airline – part of the IAG group along with Aer Lingus and Spanish carriers Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL – will increase frequency on its existing daily service between London Heathrow and Rio de Janeiro and London Heathrow and Buenos Aires.

BA will also begin flying to São Paulo 10 times a week, from Heathrow, rather than the current seven.

The airline will use its larger Airbus A350, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 planes for the South American routes.

