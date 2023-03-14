Qatar Airways Enhances Sponsorship Partnership with Inter Milan

Qatar Airways has signed a new sponsorship deal with Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan, which will see the carrier enhance its existing marketing partnership with the Milan club by becoming its Official Main Training Kit Partner.

Qatar is already Inter’s Official Airline Partner.

The Qatar Airways logo will now be prominently featured on all training apparel and warm-up jerseys at all competitions, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, FIFA Club World Cup 202 and UEFA Champions League. The expanded partnership extends across all teams, including Inter Women and the Inter youth sector.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “As we commemorate our deepening alliance with Inter as the Official Main Training Kit Partner, it reflects the shared successes during our first season together. We have witnessed the team achieve the status as the best team in Italy, while we also took the position of the World’s Best Airline this year. We hope to build on this joint success together on the pitch and in the skies while remaining committed to uniting Inter fans, and are excited to support the team prosper in another exciting year of football.”

FC Internazionale Milano Corporate CEO, Alessandro Antonello, said: “We are thrilled to announce this upgraded partnership with Qatar Airways, which is a reflection of how successful our relationship was last season. During our first year together, Qatar Airways became fully integrated within the Inter family, sharing the joy of our Scudetto triumph and running a series of unique initiatives for our fans. As our Official Main Training Kit Partner, Qatar Airways will now become an even more integral part of our club, accompanying our players in every training session and enjoying global visibility during the team’s pre-match warm-ups. We hope to be able to achieve new and exciting goals with Qatar Airways.”