Brazil's GOL Airlines Now Represented by AVIAREPS in Ireland
Travel News

Brazil’s GOL Airlines Now Represented by AVIAREPS in Ireland

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Brazilian low-cost airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL Airlines) has appointed AVIAREPS as its general sales agent in Ireland, with immediate effect.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and with additional hubs in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, GOL has grown to become one of the largest low-cost carriers in Latin America, operating around 900 flights every day.

GOL Airlines AVIAREPS partnership

The airline – which has a fleet of 123 Boeing aircraft – provides affordable and convenient air travel options to a wide range of destinations in Latin America, North America and the Caribbean.

From Ireland the airline can be booked in conjunction with Air France / KLM for travel to South America via Paris or Amsterdam.

An interline agreement, including through ticketing, is in place.

Other partners include American Airlines, Air Canada and Avianca.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
