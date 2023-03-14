The Perfect Time To Book Your Customers’ Dream Holiday & Save With NCL!

When your customers sail with NCL®, they’ll unpack once and wake up to new destinations every day. Best of all, if they book now, they’ll save up €1,400pp/£1,200pp Off All Cruises for a limited time! From the Caribbean to Asia to The Mediterranean and beyond, just spin the globe and go. We’ll even help get their holiday plans off the ground with up to €300pp/£250pp Airfare Credit on select cruises.
Plan your customers’ perfect escape aboard one of our 20 contemporary ships to one of 450 destinations, then elevate their journey with an upgrade to Free at Sea, starting at only €199pp/£199pp. NCL’s Free at Sea is truly the best value at sea, allowing guests to enjoy incredible savings – from Premium Beverages to Speciality Dining to Shore Excursions and more.
With Premium Beverages, they’ll enjoy a wide selection of soft drinks, spirits, cocktails, wines by the glass and bottled or draft beer served in all bars, lounges and restaurants throughout their cruise. Speciality Dining allows guests to savour and save with a fantastic selection of unique dining experiences. From being wowed by skilful Japanese chefs at Teppanyaki and sampling expertly prepared French cuisine at Le Bistro, to taking their tastebuds on a journey with delicious dining at NCL’s signature Cagney’s Steakhouse, and more.
With Excursion Discounts, customers will make the most of their time ashore with a US $50 shore excursion discount per stateroom, per tour. And with 3rd and 4th Guests, guests three and four in the state room pay only the applicable tax for their cruise – a great option for families travelling with children. They can also stay connected to friends and family at sea with Free at Sea’s WiFi package.
But with so many incredible destinations and savings, how do you help them decide? Perhaps a Mediterranean cruise is at the top of their wish list. They can use their Airfare Credit to fly to Barcelona, then discover the magic of The Med with NCL’s nine-day journey through Spain, Italy, and France. From the energy of Ibiza to the pastel villages of Cinque Terre to the glamour of The French Riviera, it’s a must-see itinerary.
If island hopping and historic landmarks are what they seek, a ten-day Greek Isles adventure is the perfect option. After a visit to Rome’s Colosseum, they’ll set sail for the whitewashed villages of Santorini, the picturesque streets of Corfu, the grand piazzas of Naples and a visit to Athens’ famous Acropolis.
Or introduce your customers to the holiday of a lifetime with a ten-day exploration of South Korea and Japan. They’ll journey to the other side of the world to tour the Osaka Castle and Japan’s oldest Buddhist temple, see the caves of Jeju, explore the palaces and skyscrapers of Tokyo, and tour breathtaking gardens at every stop.
And for a slice of tropical paradise, you can’t beat NCL’s 7-day cruise through the Caribbean & Mexico. Departing from New Orleans, the jazz capital of the world, guests will sail over turquoise waters to the breathtaking beaches of Costa Maya, snorkel Belize’s world-renowned Barrier Reef at our premier resort of Harvest Caye, wave to monkeys in Honduras and journey back in time at Cozumel’s Mayan ruins.
Whichever amazing holiday they choose, it’s sure to be unforgettable both onboard and off.
