Former Eurowings Executive Appointed MD of Corporate Travel Booking Giant Lufthansa City Center

Heiko Brix has been appointed managing director of Lufthansa City Center International (LCCI) – the business and leisure travel agency arm of the Lufthansa Group.

Mr Brix will formally start in the role at the beginning of September, when he replaces Martina Groenegres, who is retiring after 4 years in the role.

Mr Brix has been in the travel and tourism industry for 32 years. He was responsible for Lufthansa City Center travel agencies at his first posting with Kuoni Travel. He has been with the wider Lufthansa Group for 23 years, most recently as commercial director of tourist office management at low-cost carrier Eurowings.

Mr Brix said: “The Lufthansa City Center network, both in Germany and globally, has consistently been an integral and professional presence throughout my career. With its advanced technological infrastructure, its incredible human power of locally routed innovative entrepreneurs and its collaborative efforts, it feels absolutely fitting and rewarding to officially join the team.”