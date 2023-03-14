Avelo Airlines Ranked Most Reliable American Carrier

US low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has been named the most reliable airline in America.

The low-fares domestic routes operator primarily operates on both the US west and east coasts.

Industry rankings, for June, listed Avelo as number 1 performer in terms of both on-time performance and lowest flight cancellation rate.

The California-based carrier also topped both metrics for the first half of the year, according to aviation data services provider Anuvu.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said: “As we enter the second half of 2024, Avelo continues to distinguish itself as America’s most reliable airline. Our Customers can count on Avelo to get them where they want to go more reliably than any other airline. And when you couple this with the ease and speed of the small hometown airports we fly to, there is not a more seamless way to travel than Avelo. I appreciate the relentless commitment to operational excellence our 1,000 Avelo Crewmembers exemplify every day that is fuelling our industry-leading performance.”

For June, alone, in the US, the industry average was for 73.6% of flights arriving on time. Avelo eclipsed that with an 84.3% punctuality rate.

Likewise, it easily bettered the industry average for flight cancellations (1.26%) with a 0.12% rate.