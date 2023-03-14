Cork’s Iconic (Clayton) Silver Springs Hotel Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Iconic Cork hotel the Silver Springs – which is now officially called the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, having been taken over by Dalata Hotel Group in 2016 – has marked its 60th anniversary.

Opened by Erskine Childers in 1964, the hotel was designed by Top Rank Motor Group with Intra Design Ltd, London involved in the interior design.

Through its illustrious history, it has changed hands several times. From 1987-1999 it was known as The Silver Springs (Fitzpatrick), then from 2000-2016 it was known as the Silver Springs Moran Hotel. In 2016, current operators, the Dalata Hotel Group took it over and it became Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

Down through the years it has hosted celebrities such as Paul Newman, Robin Williams, Willie Nelson and Michael Jackson.

Irish celebrities such as Cork native, Roy Keane, Van Morrison, Liam Neeson, Imelda May, Graham Norton, The Edge and Christy Moore have enjoyed stays at the hotel, while sports stars, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jimmy White and Steve Davis have also been guests.

Presidents of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese have both stayed at the hotel while President Michael D Higgins once enjoyed afternoon tea.

The present hotel was first opened on Thursday, July 16th, 1964, now containing 109 bedrooms ranging from doubles and twin rooms, family rooms and Suites.

Clayton Hotel Silver Springs General Manager, Tracy Newman said it is an honour to oversee a hotel which means so much to local people.

She said: “As Cork’s largest conference centre, we have great facilities for large events and down through the years the hotel has been the setting for a large number of weddings.

“So many people have such great memories of this hotel, and it is looked upon with fondness by the people of Cork and beyond. We remain a very popular wedding venue, and it is special for the team to be able to help couples make lasting memories on their big day.

“As the hotel turns 60, we are proud to be able to deliver our personable brand of hospitality. From small gestures to going the extra mile, we pride ourselves on providing a real personal touch.

“We love that so many people come back to us time and again and during the years we have built up many great relationships with local people. Being part of the Cork community is something which is very important to us.”

Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group said: “Congratulations to the team on the 60th anniversary of the opening of Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

“At Dalata Hotel Group we say we are at the heart of hospitality and the team at Clayton Hotel Silver Springs consistently deliver a sincere personal experience for all our guests. We have invested significantly in the hotel since purchasing it in 2015 and it will continue to be a place where guests can experience the best of Cork hospitality for months and years to come.”