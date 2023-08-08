Ras Al Khaimah Reports Record Visitor Numbers for First Half of 2023

Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE – which promotes itself as ‘The Nature Emirate’ – has announced record visitor numbers for the first half of this year.

The Emirate welcomed 600,000 inbound visitors in the first six months of this year. Not only was that nearly 15% ahead of the same period last year, it also resulted in the highest ever tourism-related revenue generation for the region in a half-year period.

“2023 is shaping up to be the Emirate’s best year to date, with our first half results proving the efficacy of moving fast, staying relevant and just getting things done,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “It’s essential we remain agile and continue to develop Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism offering and create diverse and inspiring experiences for all. We have big ambitions and are confident that we will exceed our targets for 2023”.

The impressive half-year figures follow a strong June performance in which the Emirate welcomed over 102,900 visitor arrivals, representing a 39.6% increase versus June 2022. Tourism related revenue also grew by 64.7%, while occupancy and Average Daily Rate (ADR) saw an uplift of 33.2% and 6.7% respectively.