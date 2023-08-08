Emirates Adds Irish Luxury Beauty Brand Voya to its A380 First and Business Class Offerings

Irish luxury beauty brand Voya – which trades on its organic and sustainable elements – has been selected by Emirates as one of its products of choice for first class passengers on its its A380 ‘super jumbo’ routes.

Emirates has also unveiled a new collection of Bulgari amenity kits for first and business classes. The range features new colour palettes and new fragrances, and a myriad of thoughtful amenities for passenger comfort – onboard select routes and long-haul flights now.

Economy and Premium Economy passengers can also look forward to new collectible amenity kits, to be launched towards the end of the year.