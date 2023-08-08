SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsEmirates Adds Irish Luxury Beauty Brand Voya to its A380 First and...
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Emirates Adds Irish Luxury Beauty Brand Voya to its A380 First and Business Class Offerings

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Irish luxury beauty brand Voya – which trades on its organic and sustainable elements – has been selected by Emirates as one of its products of choice for first class passengers on its its A380 ‘super jumbo’ routes.

Emirates has also unveiled a new collection of Bulgari amenity kits for first and business classes. The range features new colour palettes and new fragrances, and a myriad of thoughtful amenities for passenger comfort – onboard select routes and long-haul flights now.

Economy and Premium Economy passengers can also look forward to new collectible amenity kits, to be launched towards the end of the year.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Holiday World Shows 2024 Opens for Exhibitor Bookings
Next article
Ras Al Khaimah Reports Record Visitor Numbers for First Half of 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie