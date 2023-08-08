Holiday World Shows 2024 Opens for Exhibitor Bookings

Holiday World Show has opened for exhibitor bookings ahead of its 32nd annual run of exhibitions in Shannon, Belfast and Dublin next January.

The Holiday Show in Association with Shannon Airport will take place over three consecutive weeks starting, 13-14 January (Holiday World Shannon); Holiday World Show Belfast, 19-21 January; and Holiday World Show Dublin, 26-28 January.

Opportunities to reach the largest holiday audience in Ireland are available for both international and domestic tourism bodies.

In 2023, over 30,000 holidaymakers attended the Holiday World Show Dublin alone. All three shows are highly attended as they offer expert advice, exclusive offers and a wide range of diverse holiday options.

Attendees are at the shows to find out what is available to them, presenting exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase their holidays to a very interested audience.

From Asia to America, Europe to the Middle East, the Holiday World show displays all the corners of the world and as many places as possible in between. In January 2023, over 300 international destinations participated including Abu Dhabi, Barbados, Canary Islands, Colombia, Cuba, Cyprus, Dubrovnik, Egypt, Slovakia, India, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Peru, Spain, Thailand and USA.

The shows offers attendees the chance to have a personal interaction with travel professionals when meeting face-to-face, eliminating the stressful and unfriendly practice of online booking.

Maria Hourican, CEO Business Exhibitions, organisers of Holiday World Shows said: “The Holiday World Shows are fun exciting events that benefit both the travel trade and consumer. Consumers are motivated to find their perfect holiday and want to know what exhibitors can provide.”

“It is rare that the travel trade can reach a highly holiday focused audience in Ireland but the Holiday World Shows offer three opportunities to chat to consumers face-to-face.”