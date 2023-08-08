Celebrity Cruises Names ‘Below Deck’ Captain Sandy Yawn as Godmother of ‘Celebrity Ascent’ Ship

Celebrity Cruises has named Sandy Yawn and her sister Michelle Dunham has co-Godmothers of its new Celebrity Ascent ship, which launches in December.

Sandy Yawn is best known as one of the ship captains no the hit TV series ‘Below Deck’.

Michelle Dunham is the founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism in the US.

“We are honoured to have Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle join the legacy of Celebrity’s Godmothers, as they are both inspirational women who have dedicated their lives to making a positive impact in the world,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises’ President.

“Captain Sandy’s life story is one of resilience, leadership and strength, as a pioneer in the maritime industry and as an inspirational role model for young women. Her sister Michelle is a tireless advocate for children with autism and shows us what is possible when you follow your vision for a better world. Both women live by Celebrity’s values, and we have no doubt they are the perfect choices for Ascent.”