Spain Braced for All-Time Record Numbers of Inbound Tourists this Year

Spain is on course to see all-time record numbers in in-bound tourist visitors this year, according to a new survey.

According to the study by a team at the Universidad Europea, the number of tourists visiting Spain this year could come close to 300 million people, which would be a 7% increase on 2022.

This means tourism will be surpassing the pre-pandemic values and achieving a historic record that could lead to high levels of tourism, close to saturation, in towns on the Mediterranean coast, the Canary and Balearic Islands and large tourist cities.

Already this year, more than 90% of Spain’s municipalities have received tourists. Spain already had six times more tourists than inhabitants last year.