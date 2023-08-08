Government Approves Over €170k in Funding for Local and Regional Museums

Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country.

Total funding of €174,434 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.

Projects funded under this Scheme seek to enhance the cultural offering of museums, to encourage greater access to museums and to promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region.

Sixteen projects are benefitting this year, including Limerick Museum for Postcards from Limerick exhibition and the Little Museum of Dublin for Bridges of Dublin exhibition.

Minister Martin said: “Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country, and I am very pleased to be able to support their renewal and development through the Regional Museum Exhibition Scheme.

“Funding provided under this scheme allows local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions, which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors.

“The funding provided under this scheme over the years has allowed these cultural bodies to continue to enhance the presentation of their exhibitions and improve the cultural offering to the communities they serve.”