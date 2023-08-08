Global Air Cargo Numbers Hint at Signs of Improvement

Latest figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) hint at a gradual improvement in global air cargo markets.

The figures – for June – show the smallest year-on-year contraction in cargo demand since February of last year.

Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), fell 3.4% in June compared to June 2022 (-3.7% for international operations). For the half year, demand slid 8.1% compared to the January-June period of 2022 (-8.7% for international operations). However, demand in June was only 2.4% below June 2019 levels (pre-pandemic).

“We remain hopeful that the difficult trading conditions for air cargo will moderate as inflation eases in major economies. This, in turn, could encourage the central banks to loosen the money supply, which could stimulate greater economic activity,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.