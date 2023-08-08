EL AL Israel Airlines Marks Switch to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Israeli flag carrier EL AL Israel Airlines has announced the arrival of its 16th Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The new plane conducted a historic delivery flight – arriving in Israel from the Boeing factory in Seattle on July 31 – using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The historic flight marks EL AL’s first use of SAF and signifies the company’s global leadership in reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases.

Some 30% of the total fuel used in the flight from Seattle to Tel Aviv was SAF.

SAF is chemically similar to traditional fossil jet fuel but is produced from sources such as carbon in the air.

In June, EL AL enlisted in the IATA Environmental Assessment Program (IEnvA), which assesses the commitment of the world’s leading airlines to improving their environmental and sustainability performance.

The aircraft’s arrival was celebrated with a water salute ceremony, attended by EL AL CEO, Dina Ben Tal Ganancia; Nof HaGalil’s Mayor, Mr. Ronen Plot; President of Boeing Israel, Mr. Ido Nehushtan; Mr. Kenny Rozenberg; and Mr. Daryl Hagler.

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, CEO of EL AL Israel Airlines said: “Welcoming a new Dreamliner jet is always an exciting event for us. The historic arrival of our first jet using SAF marks another important milestone in our strategic plan – expanding and renewing our fleet and strengthening our commitment to sustainability. We are grateful to Boeing for our long-term partnership, which has helped us provide our customers with the safest and most enjoyable travel experience.”