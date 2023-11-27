A Mediterranean Christmas – A Visit Valencia Guide!

Visit Valencia has come up with an insight into how to make the most of Christmas in the Spanish city this year.

A Mediterranean Christmas in Valencia

This festive season, Valencia offers an array of the best Christmas activities, encompassing a cultural itinerary with exquisite gastronomy and cherished traditions suitable for all tastes and ages.

Valencia illuminates even more brightly as the festive spirit spreads through its squares and streets. Christmas is a unique experience in the city, where the vibrant Mediterranean style meets local traditions and activities.

The magic of Valencia’s Christmas traditions

The heart of Valencia’s main Christmas festivities, as it is each year, is the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. From 24th November to 7th January, the ice rink and merry-go-round come to life. Additionally, departing from the Town Hall, a charming little train winds through the city’s commercial streets along four different routes.

What adds an extra touch of magic to Christmas in Valencia? The trail of handmade nativity scenes scattered throughout various locations in the city. Noteworthy scenes include the one in the Crystal Hall of the City Hall, boasting over 300 figures, 250 animals and more than 400 handcrafted accessories. The Plaza de la Reina features life-size figures crafted by the Gremio de Artistas Falleros (Guild of Fallas Artists), and the Ceramics Museum showcases the city’s oldest pieces dating back to the 18th Century.

Another unique event in Valencia is the Cant de la Sibil.la, a paraliturgical drama performed as a prelude to Christmas. Held annually in the Cathedral of Valencia, this tradition, established by James I of Aragon after the city’s conquest, narrates the birth of Christ.

Find the best gift through Valencian craft and gastronomy

Explore the city to unearth the finest gifts, from Valencian craft to gastronomic treats. Gourmet corners beckon, scattered throughout the city at key locations like the Central Market, Mercado de Colón, Tapinería and charming shops in neighbourhoods such as Ruzufa or El Carmen. The Valencia Christmas Market, nestled in the sports area of Colegio San Antonio Abad, adds an entertaining touch with a circus show, an ice skating rink, food trucks and artisanal gastronomy.

For distinctive and well-received gift ideas, indulge in signature chocolates crafted by Utopick or savour the delectable truffles from Trufas Martinez. La Postalera shop offers original and unique gifts, while those toasting to the New Year should pick up some cava from the Requena appellation of origin or wines from D.O. Utiel-Requena or D.O. Valencia. Original CV provides an opportunity to stock your pantry with the finest ‘Made in Valencia’ delicacies.

Christmas music and shows to suit all tastes

During these festive dates, the spotlight is on entertainment – be it music, theatre or a plethora of cultural events suitable for all tastes. From lively musicals, circus performances and the world’s largest inflatables for the little ones, to ballet and classic shows like the New Year’s concerts at the Palacio de Congresos or newly renovated Palau de la Música.

To bid farewell to the year and welcome 2024 in style, the New Year’s Eve celebration will take place in the Town Hall Square, featuring a dazzling light show and live music. From 22:00 until 01:30, Valencian DJs will take the stage with breaks for the bell chimes. As the New Year commences, Valencia will usher in the festivities with four fireworks displays from different points across the city: The City Hall, the Turia Garden, near the Bus Station, at the Serranos Towers and the City of Arts and Sciences.