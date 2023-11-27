Turkish Airlines Launches New Low-Cost Subsidiary, AJet

Turkish Airlines has announced the launch of a new low-cost subsidiary airline called AJet, which will officially start operating from early next year.

The wholly-owned subsidiary will begin flying from the end of March.

In essence, AJet is a rebranded airline – having previously flown as AnadoluJet.

That airline began life in 2008 with the focus being on improving air transport links to and from Anatolia, which is the Asian part of Turkey.

The new airline will start flying to destinations in Turkey next year.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman, said: “In line with our goals for the next 10 years, we are proud to have started the establishment process of our AJet.

“The efforts and dedication we have put in for a long time have paid off, and we will introduce AJet to the skies with its summer schedule at the end of March 2024.

“We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on a global scale.”

The new low-cost airline was created to strengthen Turkish Airlines’ position in an increasingly competitive market and will continue its operations based at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Ankara Esenboğa Airports from the end of March 2024.

In line with its sustainability vision, AJet plans to operate as efficiently and sustainably as possible and will enter the low cost market with a focus on innovation.