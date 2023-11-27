SEARCH
HomeFeaturesIrish Travel Trade Awards - Congratulations to the Winners
FeaturesFunctionsITTN AwardsTravel News

Irish Travel Trade Awards – Congratulations to the Winners

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - 2 min.

The Irish Travel Trade (ITTN) Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4 on Friday night. It was a star-studded event which saw the cream of the Irish Travel Outbound Industry celebrate an incredible year for the industry.

Congratulations to all the winners on the night:

Destinations & Airport Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic

  1. Best Airport – Dublin Airport        
  2. Best Destination Europe – Italy
  3. Best Tourist Office – Spanish Tourist Office
  4. Best Destination Worldwide – USA

Airlines Sponsored by Silversea Cruises

  • Best Airline to Europe – Aer Lingus
  • Best Airlines – Long-Haul – Emirates
  • Best Airline to North America – Aer Lingus
  • Best Airline Business Class – Emirates

     Tour Operators Sponsored By Hertz Carhire

  1. Best Sun Tour Operator – TUI
  2. Best Ski Operator – Topflight
  3. Best Longhaul Operator – Sunway Holidays
  4. Best Touring & Adventure Operator – TTC Tour Brands

Cruise – Sponsored by Aerlingus

  • Best Mainstream Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean
  • Best Family Cruise Company – MSC Cruises
  • Best Premium Cruise Company – Princess Cruises
  • Best Luxury Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises
  • Best River Cruise Company – Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance – Sponsored by Salou

  1. Best Ferry Company – Irish Ferries
  2. Best Hotel Group – Iberostar
  3. Best Bedbank– Bookabed
  4. Best Car Rental Company – Hertz
  5. Best Insurance Provider – Blue Insurance

Sustainability & Culture Sponsored by Spanish Tourist Office

  1. Leaders in Sustainability – MSC Cruises
  2. Supplier of the Year – Sunway Holidays

Agent Awards

Sponsored by Blue Insurance

  1. Travel Agency of the Year Overall – Best4Travel

Sponsored by Crystal Ski

  • Travel Agency of the Year Ski – Icon Travel

Sponsored By Marella Cruises

  • Travel Agency of the Year Cruise – Fahy Travel

Sponsored by Iberostar

  • Travel Agency of the Year Luxury – Platinum Travel

Sponsored by Turkish Airlines

  • Travel Agency of the Year Long Haul – Discover Travel

Sponsored by Sunway

  • Travel Agency of the Year Sun – O’Hanrahan Travel

Sponsored by Emirates

  • Travel Agency of the Year Corporate – Club Travel

Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands

  • Travel Agency of the Year Touring – Travel Escapes

ITTN’s Photographer of the Year in association with Air Canada

Katie Nolan, O’Callaghan Travel, Cloud 9, Norway

Managing Director, Sharon Jordan said, “Ireland’s Travel Trade Network has been providing Ireland’s travel industry, north and south, with independent and insightful, professional reporting for over 55 years. We are delighted to bestow these awards on the thirty-two companies and wish to recognise the effort made by every company that entered the awards. We wish each company the best for the future.”

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Turkish Airlines Launches New Low-Cost Subsidiary, AJet
Next article
Red Carpet Radiance: Unveiling the Unforgettable Glamour at the ITTN Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie