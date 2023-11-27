Irish Travel Trade Awards – Congratulations to the Winners

The Irish Travel Trade (ITTN) Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4 on Friday night. It was a star-studded event which saw the cream of the Irish Travel Outbound Industry celebrate an incredible year for the industry.

Congratulations to all the winners on the night:

Destinations & Airport Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic

Best Airport – Dublin Airport Best Destination Europe – Italy Best Tourist Office – Spanish Tourist Office Best Destination Worldwide – USA

Airlines Sponsored by Silversea Cruises

Best Airline to Europe – Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus Best Airlines – Long-Haul – Emirates

Emirates Best Airline to North America – Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus Best Airline Business Class – Emirates

Tour Operators Sponsored By Hertz Carhire

Best Sun Tour Operator – TUI Best Ski Operator – Topflight Best Longhaul Operator – Sunway Holidays Best Touring & Adventure Operator – TTC Tour Brands

Cruise – Sponsored by Aerlingus

Best Mainstream Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Best Family Cruise Company – MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Best Premium Cruise Company – Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Best Luxury Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Best River Cruise Company – Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance – Sponsored by Salou

Best Ferry Company – Irish Ferries Best Hotel Group – Iberostar Best Bedbank– Bookabed Best Car Rental Company – Hertz Best Insurance Provider – Blue Insurance

Sustainability & Culture Sponsored by Spanish Tourist Office

Leaders in Sustainability – MSC Cruises Supplier of the Year – Sunway Holidays

Agent Awards

Sponsored by Blue Insurance

Travel Agency of the Year Overall – Best4Travel

Sponsored by Crystal Ski

Travel Agency of the Year Ski – Icon Travel

Sponsored By Marella Cruises

Travel Agency of the Year Cruise – Fahy Travel

Sponsored by Iberostar

Travel Agency of the Year Luxury – Platinum Travel

Sponsored by Turkish Airlines

Travel Agency of the Year Long Haul – Discover Travel

Sponsored by Sunway

Travel Agency of the Year Sun – O’Hanrahan Travel

Sponsored by Emirates

Travel Agency of the Year Corporate – Club Travel

Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands

Travel Agency of the Year Touring – Travel Escapes

ITTN’s Photographer of the Year in association with Air Canada

Katie Nolan, O’Callaghan Travel, Cloud 9, Norway

Managing Director, Sharon Jordan said, “Ireland’s Travel Trade Network has been providing Ireland’s travel industry, north and south, with independent and insightful, professional reporting for over 55 years. We are delighted to bestow these awards on the thirty-two companies and wish to recognise the effort made by every company that entered the awards. We wish each company the best for the future.”