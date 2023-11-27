Irish Travel Trade Awards – Congratulations to the Winners

The Irish Travel Trade (ITTN) Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4 on Friday night. It was a star-studded event which saw the cream of the Irish Travel Outbound Industry celebrate an incredible year for the industry.
Congratulations to all the winners on the night:
Destinations & Airport Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic
- Best Airport – Dublin Airport
- Best Destination Europe – Italy
- Best Tourist Office – Spanish Tourist Office
- Best Destination Worldwide – USA
Airlines Sponsored by Silversea Cruises
- Best Airline to Europe – Aer Lingus
- Best Airlines – Long-Haul – Emirates
- Best Airline to North America – Aer Lingus
- Best Airline Business Class – Emirates
Tour Operators Sponsored By Hertz Carhire
- Best Sun Tour Operator – TUI
- Best Ski Operator – Topflight
- Best Longhaul Operator – Sunway Holidays
- Best Touring & Adventure Operator – TTC Tour Brands
Cruise – Sponsored by Aerlingus
- Best Mainstream Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean
- Best Family Cruise Company – MSC Cruises
- Best Premium Cruise Company – Princess Cruises
- Best Luxury Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises
- Best River Cruise Company – Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Transport, Accommodation & Insurance – Sponsored by Salou
- Best Ferry Company – Irish Ferries
- Best Hotel Group – Iberostar
- Best Bedbank– Bookabed
- Best Car Rental Company – Hertz
- Best Insurance Provider – Blue Insurance
Sustainability & Culture Sponsored by Spanish Tourist Office
- Leaders in Sustainability – MSC Cruises
- Supplier of the Year – Sunway Holidays
Agent Awards
Sponsored by Blue Insurance
- Travel Agency of the Year Overall – Best4Travel
Sponsored by Crystal Ski
- Travel Agency of the Year Ski – Icon Travel
Sponsored By Marella Cruises
- Travel Agency of the Year Cruise – Fahy Travel
Sponsored by Iberostar
- Travel Agency of the Year Luxury – Platinum Travel
Sponsored by Turkish Airlines
- Travel Agency of the Year Long Haul – Discover Travel
Sponsored by Sunway
- Travel Agency of the Year Sun – O’Hanrahan Travel
Sponsored by Emirates
- Travel Agency of the Year Corporate – Club Travel
Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands
- Travel Agency of the Year Touring – Travel Escapes
ITTN’s Photographer of the Year in association with Air Canada
Katie Nolan, O’Callaghan Travel, Cloud 9, Norway
Managing Director, Sharon Jordan said, “Ireland’s Travel Trade Network has been providing Ireland’s travel industry, north and south, with independent and insightful, professional reporting for over 55 years. We are delighted to bestow these awards on the thirty-two companies and wish to recognise the effort made by every company that entered the awards. We wish each company the best for the future.”