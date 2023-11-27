Red Carpet Radiance: Unveiling the Unforgettable Glamour at the ITTN Awards

We can’t let the awards pass without taking a moment for the glamour of the night. From the dresses to the suits and the decor, as an industry, we certainly scrub up well.

First of all, I’d like to mention our theme colours, designing a gold awards logo, including red and white draping, red lighting and red and white decor to represent our Headline Sponsor Virgin Atlantic. To create an intimate vibe we brought in chandeliers. We also had the biggest disco ball in Ireland which encouraged lots of dancing of course. We hope you enjoyed the decor of the room as much as we did.

Fashionistas

Congratulations to Colleen Butler from Bookabed who was named ‘Best Dressed’ on the night voted by Styleshop’s Aurora Rocca.

Of course, everyone looked stunning on the night. Check out some of the glamorous outfits from the night. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so much sparkle.

I don’t know about you, but I love nothing more than getting glammed up and having my hair and makeup done and getting ready for the Irish Travel Trade Awards to celebrate this wonderful industry was no exception.