Ryanair has launched a limited-time winter sun seat sale with 10% off on fares to Europe’s most popular winter sun destinations.

The sale covers more than 400,000 discounted seats to destinations like Bordeaux, Faro, Malaga, Malta and Paphos.

The discount is available on select routes travelling between January 1 and March 31, 2024.

The booking window for the offer is open until Friday, December 22.