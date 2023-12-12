SEARCH
Irish News

Press Up Group to Open Leinster Hotel, in Dublin, Next Month

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Dublin’s latest luxury hotel is set to open next month.

Paddy McKillen Jr’s restaurant and hotel owning Press Up Group is finally set to unveil its newest property; The Leinster Hotel in January.

Billed as Dublin’s first luxury lifestyle hotel, The Leinster will be located just off Merrion Square, on Lower Mount Street, on the site of the former ‘Howl at the Moon’ superpub, that was big in the 1990s/2000s.

The new hotel will be a luxury boutique property featuring 55 bedrooms and suites, restaurants (including Press Up’s signature rooftop restaurant theme) and a gym.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Together, Better Connected with Star Alliance at their Christmas Lunch

