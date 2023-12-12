Aer Lingus and Allianz Partners Extend US and Europe Insurance Partnership to March 2027

Aer Lingus and Allianz Partners have extended their existing long-term insurance partnership across Europe and the US until March 2027.

The partnership originally started in 2008.

Aer Lingus will offer customers residing in the 12 partnership marketsacross Europe, as well as in the US, multi-risk travel insurance solutions provided by Allianz Partners, making sure they are protected for all their destinations. Some of the benefits include protection for trip cancellation, travel delay and interruptions, missed connections, medical benefits abroad and baggage protection.

Allianz also offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline for insured customers.

Customers can purchase their travel protection products and services provided by Allianz Partners when they book their flight ticket on the Aer Lingus website, mobile app or via a second chance offer through the function Manage My Booking for existing bookings.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said: “At Aer Lingus, we strive to deliver a seamless experience to customers at every point in their journey. Through our extended partnership with Allianz Partners, we’re giving our customers ease of access to insurance options tailored to their specific needs. Allianz Partner’s range of insurance options allows Aer Lingus customers to choose the appropriate level of support that will allow them to feel content and confident ahead of their journey.”

Damien Carty, Head of Sales, Allianz Partners Ireland, said: “We are delighted our collaboration with Aer Lingus will be extended until 2027, and we’ll continue to offer ‘technology with the human touch’ to its customers. As Aer Lingus is the flag carrier of Ireland, supported by loyal Irish travellers flying to wider Europe and the US, this will be good news for the industry here. So, we are particularly pleased to offer this service to Irish customers.”

Jean-Marc Pailhol, Chief Officer Global Strategic Partnerships and Board Member at Allianz Partners said: “Strength and trust is what we have experienced in our collaboration with Aer Lingus since 2008 and we are very proud to extend this long-term partnership even further. Our joint commitment continues to be the development and offering of travel protection products and solutions which meet the ever-changing needs of customers and provide peace of mind for travelers. At Allianz Partners we are committed to supporting leading carriers worldwide by co-creating solutions for the future of travel.”