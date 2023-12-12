Princess Cruises Celebrates Beginning of ‘Star Princess’ Construction in Italy

Princess Cruises and its partners at Fincantieri Shipyard have celebrated the beginning of construction of the second cruise ship – Star Princess – with the official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.

The keel, the bottom-most part of the ship and main foundation, is the first block of the vessel to be constructed.

Star Princess’ 500-ton keel was ceremoniously lowered by crane into position on the keel blocks in the dry dock, where the ship will remain until the float out. The computer-guided manoeuvre took only minutes, commencing the more than two million man-hours that will ultimately go into building the cruise ship.

Followed by a traditional blessing and ceremony, Princess and Fincantieri executives welded a Princess Medallion into the ship, believed to bring good luck to the vessel and all who sail on her.

“Our multi-decade shipbuilding collaboration continues to progress as we build spectacular ships that are enabled by the most advanced technology available while infusing magnificent Italian craftsmanship and respecting beautiful Princess design heritage,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Star Princess joins her sister ship, Sun Princess, as the largest ships ever built for Princess at 175,500 tonnes and carrying 4,300 guests. The new ship is built on a platform that is distinctly different and unique to Princess, designed to simultaneously embrace the Princess heritage while celebrating the romance of the sea by offering more dynamic, outward views.

While 20% larger than any of the line’s existing ships, Star Princess’ design retains the more intimate settings Princess is known for, with several new and incredibly ground-breaking spaces such as:

· The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

· Next-level Piazza, featuring a glass sphere.

· “See it to believe it” Princess Arena, a configurable, technologically-advanced main theatre that allows Princess to produce a variety of innovative entertainment concepts

· A majestic, three-storey dining room positioned aft of the ship to deliver unforgettable wake views

Guests also will love the expanded accommodations options with luxurious staterooms and suites, elevating the art of relaxation and serenity. Star Princess guests can enjoy the exclusive Princess Experience, powered by the Medallion, that extends Princess’ leadership position in delivering exceptional personalised experiences.

Star Princess makes her debut in August 2025 in the Mediterranean, with cruises on sale now.