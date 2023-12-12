Shannon Airport Expecting Busiest Christmas in 14 Years

Shannon Airport is expecting more than 121,000 passengers to travel through it during the Christmas holiday period; representing a year-on-year increase of 18%.

Shannon said this year will be the busiest Christmas period at the airport in 14 years, with the highest number of passengers to travel through the airport at Christmas since 2009. The rise in passenger numbers reflects the growing popularity of Shannon Airport’s services.

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said: “Witnessing passengers return home to loved ones or embark on journeys to reunite with family abroad is truly heartening. Ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey for everyone during this festive season remains one of our top priorities.

“Our team is on hand to welcome all those travelling through the airport while ensuring that Shannon Airport provides an easy and enjoyable experience this festive season.

“As we look towards the new year, we are delighted to offer 35 routes from Shannon Airport for 2024, among these our new daily seasonal service to New York – JFK with Delta Air Lines starting in May ‘24.

“On behalf of all our team, I would like to wish all our passengers a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year.”