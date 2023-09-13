Ryanair Launches 5 New Routes at Cork Airport as Part of Winter Schedule and Significant Expansion

Ryanair has announced a significant expansion of its operations at Cork Airport – including new routes and jobs.

The airline has announced 23 routes – of which 5 are new – for the pending winter 2023/’24 season.

The new routes are to Barcelona, Paris, Fuerteventura, Seville and Treviso. Frequency will also be increased on the Cork to Faro, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Rome and Tenerife routes.

Ryanair will also base one more plane at Cork – bringing its fleet there to three aircraft.

The expansion represents an investment of around $100m and will also result in the creation of 30 new jobs covering the roles of pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Tara Finn, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, said:

“Ryanair’s continued commitment to growth at Cork Airport is extremely welcome and this announcement of five new winter routes, along with increased frequencies on six routes is an incredible offering for consumers across the South of Ireland this winter. New winter city break destination such as Paris, Seville, and Barcelona along with winter sun services to Fuerteventura make up an exciting range of winter destinations, all direct from Cork Airport. The presence of Ryanair at Cork Airport today is not a coincidence, as we are delighted to welcome our 2 millionth passenger so far this year. Cork Airport is on track to welcome a total of 2.7m passengers this year and as the most popular airport in the South of Ireland, we look forward to welcoming passengers from across Munster and South Leinster as they jet off on a winter sun or city break from Cork Airport over the coming months.”

Speaking in Cork, Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“To support Ryanair’s biggest ever Winter schedule to/from Cork, we have added 1 new aircraft at Cork Airport, bringing our total based aircraft to 3 – a $300m investment and creating over 30 new high pay jobs.

“Ryanair’s continued growth and investment at Cork is a direct result of the cost certainty provided by Cork Airport’s long-term commitment to maintain competitive airport charges. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Cork Airport to further deliver important regional development, connectivity, jobs and year-round tourism into the winter 23/24 season.”