Iberia Ranked Europe’s Most Punctual Airline for Second Consecutive Month

Iberia has been ranked Europe’s most punctual airline for a second month in a row, with almost 86% of its flights arriving at their destination on time during August.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium measured Norwegian Air Shuttle second most “on-time” European carrier, with Austrian, Air Europa and Finnair rounding out the top five places.

It was also a strong month for South American airlines. On a global basis, Colombia’s Avianca was named August’s most punctual airline, with Qatar Airways second and Iberia in third spot. Brazil’s Azul Airways and Delta Air Lines took 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

The placings are largely the same as July’s data from Cirium.