Emirates to Upgrade Services to Sydney to A380 Operation from November 4

Good news for people from Ireland heading down under as Emirates has announced that it is upgrading its services to Sydney to an all-A380 operation from 4 November.

The A380 is the double decker of the sky complete with onboard shower spa (First Class) and an onboard lounge for Business and First-Class passengers.

With 14 flights from Dublin each week, Emirates currently operates 63 weekly services to Australia (via Dubai), with three daily flights to Sydney, the capital of New South Wales.

As thousands of Irish tourists plan to travel to Sydney to visit family, friends and explore the sights, Emirates Cabin Crew member, Sharlene Lowe shares her top tips and recommendations for getting the best out of a trip to New South Wales.

When it comes to planning your trip, NSW local Sharlene says:

Avoid heavy meals before flying – Opt for light and easily digestible meals before you fly to prevent discomfort during the journey. I recommend limiting caffeine consumption to maintain hydration and sleep quality.

– Opt for light and easily digestible meals before you fly to prevent discomfort during the journey. I recommend limiting caffeine consumption to maintain hydration and sleep quality. Pick the perfect seat for you – I prefer having a window seat so I can rest my head against it to get a better sleep. However, I know others who prefer sitting by the aisle so they can easily get up and move around the plane without disturbing the passengers around them. If extra legroom is key for you, you can sink into wider seats and enjoy extra room to stretch out on raised cushioned leg rests in Emirates’ spacious Premium Economy seats.

– I prefer having a window seat so I can rest my head against it to get a better sleep. However, I know others who prefer sitting by the aisle so they can easily get up and move around the plane without disturbing the passengers around them. If extra legroom is key for you, you can sink into wider seats and enjoy extra room to stretch out on raised cushioned leg rests in Emirates’ spacious Premium Economy seats. Break up your journey – Another tip would be to add in a stopover on your journey if you can. It’s a great way to stay refreshed on long-haul flights, and if you stopover somewhere like Dubai, there are so many amazing activities and sights to take in.

While on board:

Wear comfortable clothing – Wear loose, breathable fabrics and bringing a couple of extra layers of clothes with you. Sometimes the aircraft temperature can be slightly colder or warmer than you expect, so it’s best to be prepared for changing temperatures to ensure your comfort throughout the journey.

Wear loose, breathable fabrics and bringing a couple of extra layers of clothes with you. Sometimes the aircraft temperature can be slightly colder or warmer than you expect, so it’s best to be prepared for changing temperatures to ensure your comfort throughout the journey. Stay limber – It’s important to keep your blood flowing and prevent stiffness by moving and stretching regularly during long periods of being seated. This also applies to layovers – stay active by taking short walks or doing light exercises to keep your body active and reduce fatigue.

Self-care is key – A trusty neck pillow and earplugs are a must on long-haul flights. Additionally, I recommend taking a small bottle of moisturiser with you to keep your skin hydrated, as the long journey and cold aircraft temperature can dry out your skin.

Tips for travelling to Sydney and New South Wales:

Prepare for the New South Wales climate – Depending on where you’re going, make sure you pack accordingly so you can enjoy your experiences to the fullest. If you’re heading off for a warmer coastal area like Sydney, pack some comfortable beachwear and high SPF sunscreen. Regions like the Blue Mountains can be a bit cooler than the climate in the lower parts of Sydney, so make sure to pack some warmer layers in your case if you plan to visit outside of the summer months.

Depending on where you’re going, make sure you pack accordingly so you can enjoy your experiences to the fullest. If you’re heading off for a warmer coastal area like Sydney, pack some comfortable beachwear and high SPF sunscreen. Regions like the Blue Mountains can be a bit cooler than the climate in the lower parts of Sydney, so make sure to pack some warmer layers in your case if you plan to visit outside of the summer months. Keep refreshed with power naps – When adjusting to different time zones, strategic power naps can be your best friend. Aim for shorter naps (ideally around 20-30 minutes) to help you recharge and stay refreshed without disrupting your regular sleep schedule. Try and take these naps during the afternoon or early evening at your destination’s local time to help your body adjust more smoothly to the new time zone.

When adjusting to different time zones, strategic power naps can be your best friend. Aim for shorter naps (ideally around 20-30 minutes) to help you recharge and stay refreshed without disrupting your regular sleep schedule. Try and take these naps during the afternoon or early evening at your destination’s local time to help your body adjust more smoothly to the new time zone. Pre-book activities – Reserve tickets for popular attractions and experiences like Taronga Zoo or harbour cruises beforehand to avoid any queues or disappointment while you’re out there.

Reserve tickets for popular attractions and experiences like or harbour cruises beforehand to avoid any queues or disappointment while you’re out there. Get some sun – Natural light helps to maintain your circadian rhythm. Spend time outdoors in the sunlight, especially during the morning, as it will reset your body clock and help you adjust to the new time zone. Light outdoor activities such as the Bondi to Coogee coastal walk or visiting Australia’s oldest national park the Royal National Park in Sydney’s south, can boost your energy levels and ease your transition to your destination’s local time.

As a local, the hidden gems that I would take my friends or visitors to experience in Sydney and New South Wales include:

The Jenolan Caves in the Blue Mountains are an impressive limestone cave system featuring stunning formations, underground rivers, and guided tours, offering a unique and magical experience for visitors. One of the world’s oldest caves, they are renowned for their ancient geological significance, and you can still see the artwork painted on its walls by the Aboriginal people who lived there tens of thousands of years ago. One of the highest falls in Australia with its 230-metre-drop, the Wollomombi Falls is another mesmerising natural wonder, located in the upper reaches of the Oxley Wild Rivers National Park. Leading up to the falls is the Wollomombi walking track, which is home to exotic birds and other wildlife – making it perfect for nature admirers.