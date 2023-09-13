SEARCH
MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Appoints Simone Clark Business Analyst

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
MSC Cruises UK & Ireland has appointed Simone Clark as Business Analyst.

In her new position, Ms Clark – who has a 30-year career in the travel industry – will report to Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Managing Director, and she will be responsible for analysing market trends and operational performance to identify opportunities for growth. Her insights will be instrumental in shaping MSC Cruises strategies to better serve guests and travel partners.

Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Managing Director said: “We are excited to welcome Simone to our team. Her background and skills align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. As we navigate an ever-evolving industry, Simone’s expertise will be invaluable in helping us make informed decisions and continue delivering exceptional cruise experiences.”

Ms Clark said: “After taking a few months off, I’m thrilled to return to the cruise industry with MSC Cruises, a company renowned for exciting innovations. The timing feels perfect for me to stay closer to home, and I’m looking forward to being based in an office environment once more. In this role, I will be contributing behind the scenes to enhance efficiency as MSC Cruises continues its remarkable growth journey.”

MSC Cruises shore power plan

Simone Clark’s appointment coincides with a pivotal moment in MSC Cruises’ journey, as the company continues to expand its presence and offerings.

This milestone also aligns with the imminent arrival of MSC Euribia, the line’s latest flagship, which is scheduled to dock in Southampton port this October for the upcoming winter season.

