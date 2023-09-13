iGA Istanbul Airport Wins Big at ACI Global Summit

iGA Istanbul Airport has won three awards at the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Global Summit, which was held earlier this month in Incheon, South Korea.

Recognised as one of the most prestigious award programmes in the aviation industry, iGA Istanbul Airport’s award wins were part of ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme, and the awards were presented to Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of iGA Istanbul Airport at the high-profile event.

As well as this, iGA Istanbul Airport has reached 3rd Level within the scope of Airports Council International – Customer Experience Accreditation in 12 months, marking another milestone for the airport’s customer satisfaction-orientated approach. This level is granted by ACI in various categories based on passenger satisfaction scores obtained through the ASQ survey, recognised as a global research tool undertaken by 465,000 people worldwide and related to topics including check-in, accessibility, hygiene, shopping and dining.

Kadri Samsunlu participated as a speaker on the CEO panel regarding the topic of ‘Leadership Required to Instil a Customer-Centric Culture’ held at the summit, and expressed that ‘capacity sufficiency’ is the most important element and essential factor for passenger satisfaction.

Mr Samsunlu also commented that iGA Istanbul Airport excels in this area of maintaining positive customer feedback by offering a variety of retail, recreation, food and beverage, culture, art and entertainment features in the airport, including its very own airport museum.

Mr Samsunlu said: “Our goal is to reach the 5th Level, which is also the top, in the Customer Experience Accreditation programme, in which we reached the 3rd Level in 12 months. It may be challenging for airports that have stakeholders and which are also international transfer hubs. However, I am confident we can achieve this goal. To ensure success, we must work harmoniously with all our stakeholders, including our flag-carrier airline company, THY, and DHMI. While aiming for the top in terms of customer experience, our primary motivation is to make our passengers feel ‘valuable’.”