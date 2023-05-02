Qantas Names First Female CEO to Succeed Irishman Alan Joyce

Qantas has named current group chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson as its next chief executive and managing director, taking over from longstanding CEO Irishman Alan Joyce.

Mr Joyce has announced his retirement from the Australian carrier, with him set to formally step down at the group’s agm in November. He is currently the longest serving head of a big Australian firm.

Ms Hudson will be Qantas first female chief executive in its 103 year history.

Qantas chairperson Richard Goyder said: “Much of the credit for the bright future in front of Qantas goes to Alan. He’s faced more than his fair share of challenges as CEO and he’s managed them exceptionally well – from the GFC, to record oil prices, to intense competitive pressures and the COVID crisis.”

“This transition is happening at a time when the Qantas Group is extremely well positioned. We have a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and record profitability that supports a pipeline of investment for customers, opportunities for our people and returns to shareholders.”

“Vanessa has a deep understanding of this business after almost three decades in a range of roles both onshore and offshore, across commercial, customer and finance. She has a huge amount of airline experience and she’s an outstanding leader.

“For the past five years Vanessa has had a direct hand in shaping our strategy as a member of the Group Management Committee, and her handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID crisis was outstanding. She also led the fleet selection process in 2022 for the renewal of our domestic jet aircraft over the next decade,” Mr Goyder said.

Ms Hudson said: “It’s an absolute honour to be asked to lead the national carrier. This is an exceptional company full of incredibly talented people and it’s very well positioned for the future. My focus will be delivering for those we rely on and who rely on us – our customers, our employees, our shareholders and the communities we serve.”