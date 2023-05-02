MSC Launches Incentive for UK & Ireland Travel Agents – a VIP Spot at MSC Euribia Naming Ceremony

MSC Cruises has launched a new incentive for travel agents from the UK & Ireland who book a summer 2023 cruise exclusively on MSC Virtuosa.

The lucky winners will receive a coveted invitation to MSC Euribia’s Naming Ceremony in Copenhagen on the 8th of June 2023.

Every day, between the 2nd and 12th of May, MSC Cruises will give away three places to the event, with a total of 30 places up for grabs.

The prize includes flights from London, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Manchester, as well as a three-day cruise on board MSC Euribia, sailing from Amsterdam on the 6th of June and disembarking in Copenhagen on the 9th of June. To participate in the promotion, travel agents must make a summer 2023 booking on MSC Virtuosa.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for travel agents to experience the new ship first-hand and be a part of history and witness the Naming Ceremony of MSC Euribia, one of the most innovative and technologically advanced ships in the MSC Cruises fleet.

Steve Williams, Director of Sales, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland commented: “We are delighted to offer this exclusive incentive for the UK and Irish travel trade to celebrate the naming of our newest masterpiece, MSC Euribia. As we witness the country coming alive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, we saw it fitting to launch this incentive that is truly fit for a king.”

He added: “At MSC Cruises, we’re known for creating unforgettable experiences, and we’re thrilled to offer 30 agents the chance to join us for the launch of our latest ship. This is an opportunity that money simply can’t buy, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our valued travel partners!”

MSC Euribia promises to be a game-changer in the cruise industry, featuring cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and a wide range of onboard activities and amenities. The ship will offer a variety of dining options, entertainment venues, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities, including a spa, fitness center, and indoor and outdoor pools.