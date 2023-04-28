Pat Dawson Retires from Role as President of ITAA After a Dedicated 13 Years

In a statement to the Irish travel trade, the true gentleman, Pat Dawson, issued a heartfelt goodbye to the agents spread the length and breadth of the country that he has represented for so long.

A Humble and Heartfelt Goodbye from Mr Dawson

Marking his last day as President of the ITAA, he shared:

“As this is my last day working for the ITAA I cannot let the day go by without saying a few words to you all.

It has been a great pleasure and honour to have been CEO of The Irish Travel Agents Association for so many years. I have enjoyed the role very much and I always looked forward to my day’s work. It did bring many, many challenges but together we came out the other side, most of us in one piece.

I would like to thank all the Boards I served and the Presidents who gave of their time, under sometimes extreme business pressures and yet put themselves out there to serve you the members. I also would like to say THANK YOU to my great colleagues Jean and Lorraine who worked tirelessly to make me look good. My sincere thanks to our legal adviser Anne Dolan and our accountant Marie Gildea who kept us all on the straight and narrow. It would be remiss of me not to mention Business Exhibitions under the leadership of Marie Hourican who have helped in no small way to make our AWARDS and our Trade Shows the biggest and best in the country.

I am looking forward to my retirement very much as I have so much to do and I hope plenty of time.

Finally, thank you for having me as CEO, and for listening to me when you needed a break !! but above all for being good to me.”

Pat Dawson Dedicated Decades to the Travel Trade

The team and Board of the ITTA bid a fond farewell to CEO Pat Dawson on his retirement yesterday in Lennon’s Yard Restaurant in Dublin’s Dawson Street. This marks 13 years with Pat at the helm, steering the travel industry through calm waters and hurricane-level storms. Having brought the industry through the worst of it and with travel demand stronger than ever in 2023, he steps back to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

His travel career has spanned half a century, commencing in Joe Walsh Tours with a spell in Aer Lingus Holidays. He established Dawson Travel in 1991 in County Cork. This specialised in sports travel bringing passionate fans to fixtures in football, rugby, horse racing, golf and grand prix. His agency, now run by his son, Paul Dawson, offers travel to its loyal customers.

Pat and Cynthia Dawson

CEO of ITAA awarded Order of Civil Merit for contribution to Spanish Tourism CEO of ITAA awarded Order of Civil Merit

Pat’s loyalty and passion for travel continued as he fulfilled his role as President of the ITAA with dedication and commitment over the last 13 years. During this time, Pat Dawson was awarded the Medal of the Order of Civil Merit, at the behest of His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain. He was awarded the Medal of the Order of Civil Merit in recognition of his valuable work towards strengthening relations between Ireland and Spain, particularly in the area of Tourism. Everyone in the industry will miss his presence, experience and knowledge.

Paul Hackett – Click & Go and President of ITAA

“It is very hard to put into words the contribution that Pat Dawson has made to the ITAA, to our members and to the industry as a whole. We all know about the visible and tangible work that Pat has done but people don’t often appreciate or know how Pat has worked quietly in the background with owners, managers and staff in our industry to assist, mentor and guide them through various challenges. Pat had people’s trust and respect and they are very important personal characteristics that should be called out. We had a great lunch with Pat yesterday as the board and executive of the ITAA and every one of us got to pay our own personal tribute to Pat. It was a very special day, there were no cameras, just ourselves and we had a wonderful time. It was really important for me that Pat got to hear from his peers and colleagues such wonderful words of thanks and praise. I want to wish Pat and his family all the best, we have known each other for over 33 years. I always have and will continue to value Pat’s counsel and guidance. Thank you Pat.”

Cormac Meehan-President of the ITAA,Pat Dawson and Antonio Niall Mc Donnell, Red Sea Holidays with Pat Dawson, CEO ITAA Pat Dawson, ITAA-Catherine Grennell- Whyte, ATTS-Jeam Fvvvv,EuropeAirpost Jean Moran and Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive at the Claustros de Santo Domingo Clem Walshe,Low Cost Beds;Pat Dawson,ITAA and Martin Dempsey,Dempsey Travel. Yvonne Ruppert-Gordon from Kimpton in San Francisco meets Pat Dawson,CEO of the ITAA. Pat Dawson,ITAA and Con Horgan,Abbey Travel. Pat Dawson ,Captain TIGS joins with winner of the ITTN/Tigs Golfer of the Year,Audrey Headon as she receives her prize from Ian Bloomfield. Pat Dawson CEO ITAA with Maureen Walsh, Discover Travel John Keogh-Aer Lingus and Pat Dawson-ITAA at the Visit Florida lunch. Declan O,Connell,Lee Travel and Pat Dawson,ITAA enjoy a beer on Harmony of the Seas. Stephen McKenna,Go Hop, Kathryn MacDonnell,Spaanish TO, and Pat Dawson, ITAA Pat Dawson as receives a cake from ITAA President -Cormac Meehan and the Hotel Manager. Gerry Headon, Lorcan Lynch, Pat Dawson, Joe Tully, Liam Kelly and Michael Doorley Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel; Nicola Johnson, Jumeirah; and Pat Dawson, ITAA Tersea Gancedo,Spainish Tourist Office with Pat Dawson ,ITAA. Valerie Metcalfe, FCm Travel Solutions; Pat Dawson, ITAA; Maureen Delmar, MD Travel; and Fiona Dobbyn, Cassidy Travel John Keogh, Aer Lingus, with Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, and Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel : Kathryn MacDonnell, STO; Lee Osborne, BookaBed; Pat Dawson, ITAA and Antoinette Young, TUI. Katie Noviss, Holland America Line; Pat Dawson, ITAA; and Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer Pat Dawson, ITAA; David O’Hagan, Donabate Travel; Philip Airey, Sunway. Jenny Rafter; Pat Dawson, Yvonne Muldoon, Philip Airey, Sunway; and Clare Dunne ITAA Chief Executive Pat Dawson and President John Spollen visited Yvonne Muldoon and Ivan Beacom Pat Dawson, ITAA; Cynthia Dawson; Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel; Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection; and John Spollen, ITAA

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA and Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

Jenny Rafter ,RCI,Martin Skelly,President of the ITAA,Jennifer Callister,RCI,Pat Dawson ITAA and Stuart Leven,MF-RCi. The winning team of Peter O’Hanlon,Clem Walshe,Volker Lorenz,Niall McDonnell with Pat Dawson and sponsor Murat Blaindi,Turkish Airlines.

The new ITAA board: Joe Tully of Tully Travel; CEO of the ITAA Pat Dawson; Angela Walsh of CTM; Ben Greene of Arrow Tours; President of the ITAA, Martin Skelly of Navan Travel; Cormac Meehan of Meehan Travel; Clare Dunne, The Travel Broker; Des Manning of Manning Travel.

Angela Walsh,Paul Hackett,Cathy Mannion and Pat Dawson. Ivan Beacom; Declan O’Connell; Kieran Collins,; Tom Randles; Paul Fitzpatrick; Dave Walsh; Cathy Burke; Michael Doorley; Pat Dawson; and Noel McAuliffe

Dominic Burke – Travel Centres

“Travel Centres wishes former ITAA CEO Pat Dawson many many years of good health and relaxation following his recent retirement and would like to pay tribute to his safe stewardship of the ITAA through the stormy waters of the global pandemic. Pat’s exit represents the end of an era and we wish his successor the best of luck in what is a very challenging role within our industry.”

ITAA CEO Pat Dawson Jean Moran and Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, ensure that everything is ready for the Gala Dinner at the Claustros de Santo Domingo

Jennifer Callister – Royal Caribbean International

“Royal Caribbean sincerely thanks Pat for all his hard work and dedication in his role at CEO of the ITAA and for always putting the best interests of the Irish Travel Agents first. We wish Pat the very best as he enjoys his retirement”

Sharon Harney – Cassidy Travel

“On behalf of Cassidy Travel, we would like to share our thanks and appreciation for Pat Dawson’s years of service to the industry, consistently representing the agents’ interests and dedicating so much time to the Irish travel trade. In particular, he was a consistent voice as the industry faced hugely challenging times. You were very humble in your acknowledgement of your accomplished achievements on our behalf. We wish you all the very best on your well-deserved retirement from all of us here at Cassidy Travel.”

Carol Anne O’Neill – WorldChoice

“Pat has been a phenomenal ambassador for this industry. His passion and enthusiasm have always been evident and I wish him all the very best in his retirement which is well deserved. Although the Corkonian humour may not leave us. Enjoy the next chapter, Pat.”

Pat Dawson,Carol Anne O’Neill,Declan Power and Kathryn MacDonnell.

Suzanne Rowe – MSC Cruises

“On behalf of MSC, thanks so much Pat for all you have contributed to the Irish Travel Industry. You will very much be missed”

Dave Smith – TUI

“Best wishes from everyone at TUI & sorry to see you go. Thanks for your years of service to the travel industry. Enjoy your retirement.”

Pat Dawson,ITAA with Con Neenan and Martin Skelly, President -ITAA. Des Abbott,Des Abbott Travel;Jeanette Dockery,Sunway and Pat Dawson,ITAA enjoying the celebration.

John Barrett – Magic Vacations

“Congratulations Pat, a fantastic ambassador for the trade. Enjoy every minute of your retirement. I’ll be hoping to see much more of you in Cork and the future.”

Pat Sharon Jordan ,The Travel Corporatin and Dawson, ITAA, Ciara Folwy Visit USA, and Coldagh Poxley in The Residence.

Sharon Jordan – ITTN

“I wish Pat the best of luck in his retirement. After such a long career, I’m sure that he will miss the buzz of the travel industry, but that he will settle into the quiet life with ease. Particularly, when I’m sure that he will always have a place at the table when he is visited by tourism partners in Cork and across the island. From Geoff and I, we wish him the happiest of times, but we know it won’t be long before we will all share a bottle of Rioja or at the very least some mezze in Antalya in October.”

Shane Cullen, ITTN

“Pat has represented the Irish travel agents, highlighting their strengths and fighting for their interests tirelessly. He made time for everyone and the industry won’t be the same without him. He leaves very big boots to fill. Wishing you the very best as you enjoy life after ITAA.”