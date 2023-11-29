Emirates Appoints Filippo Rocchi Sales Manager for Ireland

Emirates has announced airline specialist Filippo Rocchi as the new sales manager for Emirates in Ireland.

Mr Rocchi succeeds Anita Thomas who was appointed country manager Ireland for the world’s largest international airline earlier this year.

An Italian national living in Ireland for almost 25 years, Mr Rocchi joined Emirates in 2014 as an account manager and has made a significant contribution to the growth and success of Emirates in the Irish market.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role having worked in the aviation and travel industry for over two decades. Staring his career at Alitalia in 1999, he has worked for a number of other airlines including Malev Hungarian Airlines and Ryanair, and travel management companies FCM Travel Solutions and BCD Travel.

Anita Thomas, to whom Mr Rocchi will work closely and report to said: “Filippo is an excellent relationship builder who bring insightful analysis, innovative thinking and real energy to every role he fills. This is a fantastic promotion for both Filippo and the Emirates team in Dublin and the appointment is a fantastic example of the opportunities for career growth at Emirates.”

As a sales manager, Mr Rocchi will be responsible for sales performance across both passenger and cargo traffic. Emirates flies to 144 destinations, across 85 countries with two daily departures from Dublin to Dubai onboard a state-of-the art Boeing 777, connecting up to 360 passengers and 25 tonnes of cargo on each flight.