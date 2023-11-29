Etihad Airways Surprises 30 Manchester City Fans as Part of 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Etihad Airways has surprised 30 lucky young Manchester City fans with a birthday trip of a lifetime to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary.

The fans are all season ticket holders at Manchester City and celebrated their 20th birthday in November – just like the club’s world-famous title sponsor.

Fans were offered the opportunity to join Etihad and Manchester City pitch-side at half-time during the Premier League fixture between City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 25 November.

Each winner has been gifted a pair of return tickets for them and a friend to Abu Dhabi and a three-night stay for two in a four-star hotel in the vibrant city to explore, relax and discover at their own pace.

Amina Taher, Etihad Airways Vice President Brand, Marketing & Sponsorships, said: “Etihad Airways understands the amazing power of sport to unite us, which is why we are so excited to invite some of Manchester City’s young fans to be part of our 20th anniversary celebrations.

“Both the fans and Etihad are celebrating 20th birthdays this month, so what better way to mark this than with a complimentary trip to Abu Dhabi in comfort and style, to soak up the city’s fantastic atmosphere and visit some of its amazing attractions.”