EasyJet Adds Mallorca Route to Belfast City Airport Roster

EasyJet is to expand its portfolio of routes from Belfast City Airport with the introduction of flights to Palma de Mallorca for summer 2024.

Commencing on June 24, the service will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Flights on the route will be available to book from tomorrow (November 30) onwards.

The news comes only three weeks after EasyJet announced its first sunshine route from Belfast City Airport to Alicante.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport commented: “We are thrilled easyJet will now be operating flights to Palma de Mallorca from Belfast City Airport, further demonstrating its commitment to providing great value flights to a range of popular destinations.

“The feedback from our recent announcement that easyJet will commence flights to Alicante was extremely positive so we are continuing to respond to the growing demand for sunshine routes from Belfast’s most convenient and punctual airport.”

Palma de Mallorca is affectionately known as the ‘pearl of the Mediterranean’ thanks to its world famous beaches, trendy restaurants, galleries and boutique shops, making it an ideal holiday location for sun seekers, families, and those wishing to explore the vibrant island.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet UK Country Manager, said: “We are proud to be Northern Ireland’s largest airline and to have carried a record 4.6 million passengers in our last financial year, offering them a fantastic network of 40 routes across the UK, Europe and beyond.

“We continue to see opportunity in Belfast which is why we are pleased to be launching another new international route from Belfast City from next summer to offer our customers even more choice and connectivity to popular destinations like Palma. With flights on sale from tomorrow, now is a great time to book to get the best fares and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard.”

Since arriving at Belfast City Airport in 2021, EasyJet has established a portfolio of eight routes, six of which connect passengers with top destinations across the UK and two of which provide direct connectivity for those all-important sunshine holidays.