Virgin Voyages Reports Large Surge in Caribbean Cruise Bookings

Virgin Voyages has reported a significant increase in British passengers booking its winter Caribbean cruises, revealing a 31% increase year-on-year. This growth follows a 10.6% rise in 2022 and a 4.9% increase in 2021.

Shane Riley, the Vice President of International Sales at Virgin Voyages, disclosed that approximately 40% of passengers on the line’s repositioning cruises are British. Riley noted a tripled repeat passenger rate in the past year and announced the introduction of more than two dozen new itineraries, including winter sailings and repositioning voyages.

For the upcoming winter season, Virgin Voyages will operate Eastern Caribbean Antilles and Western Caribbean Charm itineraries, along with a 14-night Transatlantic Miami to Med sailing. To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the cruise line is offering a 30% discount on sailings until November 30.

The positive news comes after the recent Virgin Voyages’ decision to sell directly within Ireland.