SEARCH
HomeCruise NewsVirgin Voyages Reports Large Surge in Caribbean Cruise Bookings
Cruise NewsTravel News

Virgin Voyages Reports Large Surge in Caribbean Cruise Bookings

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Virgin Voyages has reported a significant increase in British passengers booking its winter Caribbean cruises, revealing a 31% increase year-on-year. This growth follows a 10.6% rise in 2022 and a 4.9% increase in 2021.

Shane Riley, the Vice President of International Sales at Virgin Voyages, disclosed that approximately 40% of passengers on the line’s repositioning cruises are British. Riley noted a tripled repeat passenger rate in the past year and announced the introduction of more than two dozen new itineraries, including winter sailings and repositioning voyages.

For the upcoming winter season, Virgin Voyages will operate Eastern Caribbean Antilles and Western Caribbean Charm itineraries, along with a 14-night Transatlantic Miami to Med sailing. To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the cruise line is offering a 30% discount on sailings until November 30.

The positive news comes after the recent Virgin Voyages’ decision to sell directly within Ireland.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
EasyJet Adds Mallorca Route to Belfast City Airport Roster

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie