Ireland Well Represented at IBTM World Event in Barcelona

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, will join 36 leading business event suppliers at the high-profile IBTM World event in Barcelona from 28-30 November.

IBTM World is one of the largest trade shows in Europe for the global meetings, conference and events travel industry.

At the event, the business event suppliers – including hotels, venues, destination management companies – will have the opportunity to meet with 15,000 industry professionals over the three days. The show facilitates one-to-one appointments, workshops, group presentations and educational opportunities.

Fáilte Ireland has already secured 360 international business events worth €160m for future years. The National Tourism Development Authority, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, will aim to drive these numbers even higher while exhibiting at IBTM World in Barcelona

Already 1,146 appointments have been prescheduled with the agencies and suppliers. International buyers visiting Ireland stand will also get to try Irish food tastings courtesy of Irish Chef Andrew Rudd and hear why they should recommend Ireland to their clients for upcoming business events, helping Ireland stand out from the 100 countries exhibiting at the event.

Speaking ahead of IBTM World, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Commercial Development, Paul Mockler said: “Under the ‘Meet in Ireland’ brand, Fáilte Ireland will bring together Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and 36 of the top business events suppliers from the island all under one roof. IBTM World provides an invaluable business and networking opportunities for these companies.”

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Events, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to join with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland to promote the Island of Ireland as a world class business events destination. Events like this allow us to showcase the destination to hundreds of buyers over three days.”