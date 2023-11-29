TUI Unveils First Ever Christmas Commercial

SEARCH
By Emer Roche
TUI has unveiled its inaugural Christmas advertising campaign, featuring a blend of Elves, Santa, and sunny destinations. The tv ads will premiere during ITV Breakfast’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ with additional airings on Channel 4 during the ‘Great British Bake Off’ finale and ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.’

Breaking new ground for TUI, the Christmas advert’s short film sheds light on the often-overlooked story: what transpires with the Elves after Father Christmas departs for his gift deliveries? Set to the lively rhythm of Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” the elves embark on a TUI flight for a two-week Christmas retreat in the sun.

Throughout the festive season, the elves will dominate TUI’s social media channels, sharing ‘holiday elfies’ from their excursion.

TUI’s social platforms will also host a competition offering 12 TUI holidays as prizes, and users can enjoy the ‘Elfie AR Filter’ on Instagram and Facebook.

Sara Ali, Director of Brand and Content at TUI UK & Ireland , said , “Our inaugural Christmas campaign celebrates the joy of taking a break and enjoying some much-needed ‘me-time.’ As part of our Live Happy commitment, we’re always seeking innovative ways to connect with our audience, and we’re thrilled to spread some holiday cheer.”

