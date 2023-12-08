APT & Travelmarvel Appoints Darren Birch Marketing and CRM Manager for UK & Ireland

APT & Travelmarvel has appointed Darren Birch as Marketing and CRM Manager for the UK and Ireland.

An acclaimed trave industry marketeer, Mr Birch’s impressive CV includes senior marketing roles with Emerald Cruises, Travel Counsellors and Virgin Holidays.

He will report to Katie Elson – APT & Travelmarvel’s Head of Marketing, and he will oversee the company’s marketing and CRM team, bringing the operator’s dynamic B2B and B2C campaigns and a suite of exciting new product to market in 2024, and designing activations to build brand recognition and equity.

His key focuses will include the development of trade campaigns, and supporting agents with marketing and digital assets, strategic offers, and training materials.

APT & Travelmarvel is represented in Ireland by Elaine O’Brien.

Mr Birch’s appointment marks the latest investment in a strategic recruitment campaign that has seen the river cruise, yachting and touring specialist grow its UK headcount by 30% in recent months.

Darren Birch said: “Having watched APT evolve from a newly launched brand in the UK into a major player in the cruise and touring arena, I am excited to have joined such an ambitious and dynamic company. The Marketing & CRM team has done a stellar job, and we have another exciting year ahead of us, thanks to the significant investment that APT & Travelmarvel is making into the diversity of its product, the elevation of its fleet, and the quality of support for the trade. I can’t wait to play my part in APT’s impressive trajectory towards becoming a household name.”