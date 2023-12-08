Government Launches ‘Zeitgeist Irland 24’ Cultural Events Programme for Germany

The Government has launched Zeitgeist Irland 24 – a year-long programme of Irish arts and culture events happening across Germany during 2024.

The new programme was officially launched by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin.

Zeitgeist Irland 24 is a partnership between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Culture Ireland, mobilising a strategic joint investment of more than €2.5m to deepen Ireland’s cultural engagement with Germany as a key partner in Europe.

The initiative will create new opportunities for artists and companies across art-forms to perform all over Germany as well as developing their networks of contacts with German-based artists and cultural institutions. The Irish Embassy in Berlin, Consulate General in Frankfurt and Tourism Ireland are working alongside Culture Ireland to co-fund, plan and deliver the programme.

More than 110 projects involving over 400 artists and arts professionals are already confirmed for the season, taking place in over 100 cities and towns across the Federal Republic, spanning all art forms, and featuring Irish artists based in both Ireland and Germany.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheál Martin TD, commented:

“Germany has long been an important partner for Ireland – economically, politically and culturally. The ties between our two countries have been further strengthened in recent years through the implementation of joint action plans to enhance bilateral relations and EU cooperation.”

“There is a strong cultural connection in Germany with Irish arts, not least literature and music. Building on this proud legacy, Zeitgeist Irland 24 will bring a new generation of Irish artists to new audiences across Germany next year.

“My Department, in particular through our Embassy in Berlin and Consulate General in Frankfurt, is delighted to partner with Culture Ireland to present this curated season in collaboration with a diverse range of German cultural institutions, venues and festivals.”

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin, said:

“I am pleased to launch the programme for Zeitgeist Irland 24 with my colleague the Tánaiste Micheál Martin. This exciting partnership between Culture Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Embassy Berlin will give Irish artists a unique opportunity to present their work to German audiences and, to develop long-lasting relationships with German venues and presenters. The programme announced today will showcase an inspiring curated season of high-quality contemporary Irish arts and culture.

“Culture Ireland has responsibility for the promotion of Irish arts globally and along with Tourism Ireland, both of which operate within my Department, will provide funding over €1.5m for ZI24 in addition to the €1m being provided by the Department of Foreign Affairs. This is a significant investment by Government in the German market to enhance opportunities for Irish artists.”