Finnair to Increase Flat-Bed Seat Availability on Short-Haul European Routes

Finnair has further expanded its summer 2024 flight schedule, due to increased global demand for travel.

The extra flights will be from Helsinki to mainland Europe, Asia and the US.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from Ireland and the UK and will also see an increase in the availability of flat-bed long-haul style seating on more short haul routes.

In the US, Finnair will be expanding its highly-sought after connection between Helsinki and Dallas, with flights increasing from four times to six times per week.

Finnair is also boosting its European schedule next summer, offering customers lie-flat beds on even more short-haul services.

Next summer, the Finnish airline will operate its flagship long-haul A330s and A350s to three European destinations – up to 29 times per week – the highest number since before the pandemic.

The unique experience will offer customers the chance to start their summer in style, being one of the only European airlines to offer luxurious long-haul lie-flat beds on short-haul European hops.